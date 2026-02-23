Should You Buy RKT Stock at 4.28X Book Before Deal Synergies Hit?

Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT is increasingly a story about operating leverage rather than just mortgage volumes. With Redfin and Mr. Cooper folded into an end-to-end origination-to-servicing platform, the company is positioning itself to capture more of the next cyclical upturn while leaning on recurring servicing cash flows for stability.



The setup is compelling on paper, but execution and timing matter. Dual integrations can keep costs elevated even as early indicators, including attach gains and a stronger purchase pipeline, begin to show.

What RKT Investors Are Really Buying Today

At its core, Rocket is a bet that a mortgage thaw in 2026, driven by lower rates, can translate into outsized share gains through a larger, more connected funnel spanning home search, origination and servicing.



The platform’s scale in servicing is central to that thesis. The combined (Rocket + Mr. Copper) servicing portfolio is approaching 10 million homeowners and is associated with roughly $5 billion of recurring annual cash flow, creating a durable base and a structural lead source as refinance activity returns.



Rocket currently trades at 4.28X trailing 12-month book value, which is below the industry average of 4.75X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The comparison is notable because Rocket has outperformed its industry over the past six months, even as the broader sub-industry declined over that period. The valuation gap suggests the market is still discounting integration costs and near-term uncertainty, despite improving operating momentum.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For a mortgage platform with meaningful servicing economics, book value provides a practical anchor as it aligns with balance-sheet driven earnings power across rate environments. In Rocket’s case, this leaves room for sentiment to improve as synergy capture becomes more visible.

The Synergy Math That Can Change RKT’s Earnings Picture

Management has identified meaningful synergy levers across Redfin and Mr. Cooper deals. Redfin has expense synergy guidance of $140 million, targeted to reach a full run-rate in the fourth quarter of 2025, while the Mr. Cooper integration has line-of-sight to $400 million of expense synergies.



Beyond cost actions, the integration model includes revenue lift. The Mr. Cooper combination is expected to generate an incremental $100 million tied to higher blended recapture rates and other services, reinforcing Rocket’s ability to monetize a larger servicing base as volumes normalize.



A key element in the earnings bridge is structural drop-through. Rocket is modeled with an estimated 70% drop-through of incremental revenues to adjusted EBITDA once fixed costs are covered, implying that even a modest volume recovery can have an outsized profit impact.



AI-enabled capacity is part of how that leverage is expected to show up. Rocket is using automation and analytics to streamline document intake, verification, underwriting workflows and customer communications, and management has already seen materially higher capacity per production team member over time, supporting scale without proportional headcount growth.

What Can Go Wrong for Rocket in the Near Term?

RKT’s near-term risk is that expenses stay stubbornly high while synergies take longer to land. Management expects fourth-quarter 2025 total expenses of roughly $2.3 billion, including about $215 million of interest expense, a reminder that financing costs and a larger cost structure may limit earnings expansion before integration benefits fully flow through.



Execution risk is another major concern given simultaneous integrations. Management is targeting $540 million of total cost synergies across Redfin and Mr. Cooper, and the pace of capture will be critical. If rate-driven volume tailwinds are slower to develop, profitability improvement can be delayed.

How to Approach Rocket Stock Now?

Rocket carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) alongside a VGM Score of F. That combination supports a watch-and-wait posture until the company demonstrates clearer synergy capture and the operating leverage begins to show up more consistently in results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The next near-term checkpoint is Rocket’s earnings report date of Feb. 26. Management’s adjusted revenue outlook for the fourth quarter of 2025 is $2.1 to $2.3 billion, inclusive of the two acquisitions, making the print an important test of early integration traction against seasonal headwinds. In the third quarter, adjusted revenues were $1.78 billion and included the Redfin contribution.



Investors should also track the expense path, particularly interest expense embedded in guidance, and whether rate locks and pipeline visibility translate into sustained production momentum. Net rate lock volume and the purchase pipeline are key indicators for whether the funnel is gaining efficiency as synergies ramp.

Rocket’s Peers Performance & Expectations in Q4

One of the close peers of RKT is LendingClub LC. LendingClub announced quarterly numbers on Jan. 29.



LendingClub’s fourth-quarter 2025 results were aided by an increase in net interest income and non-interest income. However, higher expenses were the undermining factor.



Another close competitor of Rocket is LendingTree TREE. LendingTree is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 2, after market close.



In the third quarter, LendingTree’s total revenues grew 18% year over year to $307.8 million.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LendingClub Corporation (LC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.