Should You Buy Rivian Stock Before July 30?

Key Points

Rivian reports earnings this week, but has already revealed how it beat production and deliveries guidance for Q2 2026.

It's unclear whether this means the EV maker meets or beats earnings guidance, as analysts expect heavier losses, despite Rivian's lower-than-expected Q1 2026 results.

Shares may not necessarily move much after earnings, and it may be wise to hold off buying until the uncertainty surrounding future share dilution dissipates.

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Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) will next report earnings post-market on Thursday, July 30. Shares in the electric vehicle (EV) company have traded sideways in recent months. Will this upcoming event drive the next big move for shares?

I wouldn't bet on it. After all, Rivian already reported delivery numbers earlier this month for the preceding quarter. Barring major changes to guidance or the company's efforts to scale up production of its lower-priced R2 line of vehicles, it's questionable whether earnings represent a turning point for this electric car stock.

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That said, for long-term growth stocks like this one, it's best to stay focused on the big picture, rather than near-term volatility.

Rivian Automotive Q2 2026 earnings preview

Again, investors aren't completely in the dark about how Rivian performed during the quarter ending June 30, 2026. On July 2, the EV maker released its Q2 2026 production and delivery figures. In Q2, Rivian produced 12,613 vehicles and delivered 12,194 vehicles.

These figures exceeded its prior delivery outlook of 9,000 to 11,000 vehicles, largely thanks to the successful launch of the aforementioned R2 vehicle line. Alongside strong delivery figures, management also raised its full-year delivery guidance from 62,000 to 67,000 vehicles to 65,000 to 70,000 vehicles.

While this may give credence to analyst forecasts calling for a 20% jump in sales during Q2 -- from $1.3 billion to around $1.56 billion -- it's unclear what increased deliveries mean for the bottom line. Per the same analyst forecasts, Rivian is expected to report GAAP losses of $0.78 per share for Q2 2026.

However, as GAAP losses came in far narrower than expected in Q1 2026, with reported losses of $0.30 per share versus a consensus of $0.72 per share, I wouldn't rule out the potential for positive surprises. The same could play out, with any updates to Rivian's full-year financial outlook.

The best move with this EV stock

Even if Rivian reports something surprising, such as far lower-than-expected losses or materially improved full-year guidance, it may not have the bullish impact on shares you might expect. For one, uncertainty about this stock goes beyond whether it can continue to scale up into a profitable automaker.

Whether improved results spark a rebound is another question entirely. As Rivian relies on the dilutive sale of newly issued shares to fund expansion, an increased share count could water down the positive impact of reaching profitability. Investors are still digesting Rivian's recent $1.5 billion capital raise.

Further tapping into this dilutive funding source puts pressure on both areas in the near term while limiting long-term upside. As this key risk persists, existing investors should hold on but wait for further developments regarding growth funding before increasing their positions. Those who have yet to buy Rivian shares may also want to wait until management answers these questions, rather than chasing this automotive stock after a post-earnings rally or pullback.

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Thomas Niel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.