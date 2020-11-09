Should You Buy Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 13th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of November.

Reynolds Consumer Products's next dividend payment will be US$0.22 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.88 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Reynolds Consumer Products has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current share price of $30.12. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Reynolds Consumer Products has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 23% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The good news is it paid out just 15% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Reynolds Consumer Products's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:REYN Historic Dividend November 9th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why we're optimistic about Reynolds Consumer Products's earnings, which have ripped higher, up 25% over the past year. While we'd be remiss not to point out that a year is a very short time in dividend investing, it's an encouraging sign so far. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Reynolds Consumer Products looks like a promising growth company.

One year is a very short time frame in the pantheon of investing, so we wouldn't get too hung up on these numbers.

We'd also point out that Reynolds Consumer Products issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Unfortunately Reynolds Consumer Products has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

Has Reynolds Consumer Products got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Reynolds Consumer Products has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about Reynolds Consumer Products, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Reynolds Consumer Products for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Reynolds Consumer Products that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

