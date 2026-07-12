Should You Buy Redwire Stock After It Just Crashed 61%?

Key Points

Redwire’s dilution, steep losses, and potential accounting issues are troubling.

It seems reasonably valued, but it probably won’t command a higher valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Redwire ›

Redwire (NYSE: RDW), a producer of space mission components, went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on Sept. 3, 2021. Its stock opened at $11.07, set a record high of $25.90 on May 28, 2026, but now trades at $10.18 per share.

Redwire initially impressed investors with its robust revenue growth, but some concerns about its dilution, widening losses, and accounting accuracy crushed its stock. Does that 61% pullback from its all-time high represent a buying opportunity or a bright red flag?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

How fast is Redwire growing?

Redwire develops critical navigation, power, and 3D-printing components for satellites, space stations, and other spacecraft. It also builds military drones and custom components for missile defense and military communications systems. Its customers include NASA, the Department of Defense, and large commercial space contractors.

In 2025, Redwire's revenue rose 10% to $335 million, but its net loss nearly doubled from $114 million to $227 million. Those widening losses were caused by higher estimated project completion costs, goodwill impairment charges from its recent acquisitions, increased spending on its military drone projects, and higher stock-based compensation expenses.

From 2025 to 2028, analysts expect Redwire's revenue to grow at a 26% CAGR to $664 million as it narrows its net loss to $43 million. That growth should be driven by the construction of orbital data centers, more low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, new lunar missions, and the development of more sophisticated drones for the U.S. military.

What problems does Redwire face?

Redwire ended the first quarter of 2026 with $175 million in total liquidity. But on June 9, it announced an at-the-market (ATM) equity offering to sell up to $500 million in new common stock. That's a lot of dilution compared to its market cap of $2.4 billion. It's already increased its share count by 232% since its public debut.

To make matters worse, Redwire received an "adverse internal controls opinion" from its auditor, KPMG, after its 2025 report. That opinion is a bright red flag, since it suggests Redwire's internal financial controls are unstable and could increase its risk of serious accounting errors.

Those headwinds, along with its persistent losses and a waning interest in space stocks after SpaceX's record-setting IPO cooled off, sent Redwire's stock crashing. It might seem reasonably valued at five times this year's sales, but its dilution and potential accounting issues make it an unattractive investment. I'd rather stick with some of the market's more resilient space stocks than this speculative supply chain player.

Should you buy stock in Redwire right now?

Before you buy stock in Redwire, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Redwire wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $395,679!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,294,805!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 929% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 12, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.