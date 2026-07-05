Should You Buy QQQ While Tech Stocks Are Still Near Their All-Time Highs?

Key Points

The Invesco QQQ Trust’s high price-to-earnings ratio can drive fears about valuation.

If the artificial intelligence spending boom results in inadequate returns, the ETF’s top stocks could fall.

Investors who are optimistic about technology companies should simply extend their time horizon.

10 stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ Trust ›

Although there has been heightened volatility recently, the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) has been a strong performer, producing a fantastic total return of 111% in the past five years (as of July 2). The market is clearly enamored with innovative businesses that benefit from various secular trends, which can lead to outsize growth potential in the future.

Should you buy this exchange-traded fund (ETF) while technology stocks are still near all-time highs? Here's how investors should view this situation.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Listen to the bear case

After such a phenomenal performance, there are very real fears that the Invesco QQQ Trust is expensive. The weighted-average price-to-earnings ratio of the ETF is 36.5. That's certainly not cheap, as it reflects the market's high expectations. All else equal, a higher starting valuation reduces upside potential and raises the downside. Companies must execute extremely well with less room for error.

Another critique rests fully on the artificial intelligence (AI) trade. Besides Apple, four of the QQQ's top five positions, Nvidia, Micron, Microsoft, and Amazon, are heavily involved in or exposed to the AI spending boom, an exciting but unproven technology.

The return on all this investment is a big unknown variable. It's arguably the most important topic that the market and economy face today.

If the payoff is a disappointment, it could create a ripple shock that hits the valuations of all these stocks. This would drag down the entire ETF.

A longer time horizon solves the problem

You might be worried about the QQQ's valuation leading to a potential AI bubble bursting. This high-profile concern is valid. However, no one knows for sure whether it will cause any pain in the near term. If it does lead to declining stock prices, the timing is also a big question mark.

The best investors avoid this guessing game. The only way to simultaneously be willing to accept the bear case, while still believing in the QQQ's bull thesis -- that AI and other technological trends will result in higher earnings power in the future for these companies -- is to simply extend your time horizon. Being optimistic about the next decade and beyond, but being patient and disciplined with your mental approach, is perhaps the biggest competitive advantage any individual investor can obtain.

Instead of making a single investment into the Invesco QQQ Trust, consider deploying a dollar-cost averaging strategy. Adding fresh savings to this ETF every month completely eliminates the need to correctly time the market.

Should you buy stock in Invesco QQQ Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in Invesco QQQ Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Invesco QQQ Trust wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $418,761!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,195,804!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 5, 2026.

Neil Patel has positions in Invesco QQQ Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, Micron Technology, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.