Should You Buy Puts on Carvana Stock?

In this episode, Motley Fool Contributor, Connor Allen, breaks down Carvana's (NYSE: CVNA) future -- which does not look good. Its weak balance sheet combined with a high cash burn displayed in its most recent earnings report has put this company in a precarious position. Buying puts might be the best way to benefit from this stock.

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Nov. 11, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 15, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Carvana Co.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carvana Co. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Connor Allen has positions in The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PubMatic, Inc. and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Connor Allen is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.