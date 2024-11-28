Should You Buy Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTX) After Golden Cross?

From a technical perspective, Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTX) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. PSTX's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

Shares of PSTX have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 292%. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that PSTX could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account PSTX's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 3 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting PSTX on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTX)

