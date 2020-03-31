Should You Buy Pharma Stocks on Reports of A Cure or Vaccine?

Yesterday, stock in Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) surged eight percent after the company reported that it would begin clinical trials on humans for its Covid-19 vaccine, with an eye to it being available for general use early next year. That is the latest of a series of such stories, some regarding possible vaccines and some treatments or cures. The progress being made on that front is a wonderful thing and should be celebrated.

However, buying stocks on these reports makes little sense.

I get it, everyone is looking for some hope right now, and investors are no exception. I suppose they are showing their appreciation for the effort in the only way they know how, by buying stocks in companies that are devoting time and resources to the urgent need for pharmaceutical progress against the pandemic. But can it logically be in expectation of a profit bonanza?

Do you really think that when a pharma company finds and gets approval for either a treatment or a vaccine, they will or should price it based on market forces? The demand will obviously be high and inelastic, so with a relatively small amount of time spent on research and preferential treatment for a trial program limiting costs, the potential profits should be massive, right?

If that last sentence sounds a little off to you, it’s probably because you are a human being.

The number of deaths related to this pandemic around the world is rapidly approaching 40,000 with over 800,000 reported cases, and current thinking is that that is just the beginning. I hope that it turns out to be not as bad as feared, but even if that is the case, billions have already been impacted. People are feeling scared and vulnerable around the globe, and while the sacrifices involved in physically distancing yourself from others can’t possibly compare to the suffering of those lost and infected, nor of the healthcare workers on the front lines, it does give most people a sense of shared sacrifice.

It has once again revealed that, for all our differences, the vast majority of people in the world are good, kind and compassionate. They are donating and volunteering to help others as much as they can. Even politicians have, with a couple of notable exceptions, put aside ideology and partisan squabbling to get the most help they can to the greatest number of people as quickly as possible. Even die-hard “rugged individualists” recognize that at a time like this, we need to act together to protect us all.

In that environment, is any company going to feel that it can make a lot of money off a cure? Will they keep the mechanism of action of any cure or vaccine secret so as to discourage others from making it? Even more importantly in some ways, will or should they be allowed to do those things?

The answers to those questions are probably not, no, and no.

I suppose there could be a broad benefit to the pharma and biotech industries to all of this in the long run. It will be used as an example of why restricting prices and profits is such a bad idea. The companies will say that the ability to make money makes them more flexible when needed, and that they are indispensable in their current form.

But it also strengthens the opposite argument, that pharma is essentially a utility; that drug companies have such an important role in the common good that they cannot be left to respond to a crisis based on how much money they can make from finding a cure for the tragedy, misery and suffering.

Whatever the result of that longer-term debate though, buying individual pharma stocks on reports of a possible coronavirus therapy is a dangerous game for investors to play. There is a chance that governments around the world pay whatever is asked for the drug to protect their people, but it is far more likely that a major breakthrough will end up being seen as a tremendous public service rather than a tremendous opportunity for profit.

