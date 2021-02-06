Should You Buy PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCSB) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCSB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 11th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of February.

PCSB Financial's upcoming dividend is US$0.04 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.16 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that PCSB Financial has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current share price of $15.75. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether PCSB Financial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately PCSB Financial's payout ratio is modest, at just 25% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:PCSB Historic Dividend February 6th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see PCSB Financial has grown its earnings rapidly, up 48% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, three years ago, PCSB Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Has PCSB Financial got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating PCSB Financial more closely.

Curious about whether PCSB Financial has been able to consistently generate growth? Here's a chart of its historical revenue and earnings growth.

