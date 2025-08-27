Stocks

Should You Buy Paymentus (PAY) After Golden Cross?

August 27, 2025 — 09:55 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, PAY's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

Shares of PAY have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 35.7%. Plus, the company is currently a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that PAY could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at PAY's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 3 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Moving Average Chart for PAY

Investors may want to watch PAY for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

PAY

