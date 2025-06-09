Should You Buy Par Petroleum (PARR) After Golden Cross?

After reaching an important support level, Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. PARR recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

PARR has rallied 20.1% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates PARR could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider PARR's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 2 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.

Given this move in earnings estimates and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on PARR for more gains in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

