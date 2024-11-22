Should You Buy Palo Alto Networks Stock Post Strong Q1 Earnings?

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW, a cybersecurity powerhouse, delivered stellar results for its first quarter of fiscal 2025, surpassing market expectations and solidifying its position as a leader in the evolving cybersecurity landscape. With robust financial performance, strategic advancements and an optimistic outlook, PANW presents a compelling investment opportunity. Here’s why you should consider buying Palo Alto Networks stock now.

PANW’s Impressive Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations

Palo Alto Networks reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.56 per share, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4% and improving 13% year over year. Revenues climbed to $2.14 billion, up 14% year over year, driven by strong growth in subscription and support revenues.

Palo Alto Networks’ Subscription and Support revenues, accounting for 83.5% of total revenues, surged 16% to $1.79 billion, reflecting growing demand for its Next-Generation Security (“NGS”) solutions. Product revenues rose 3.7% year over year to $353.8 million, supported by the increased adoption of its firewall appliances.

Palo Alto Networks reported better-than-expected results in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.6%. Investors have already responded positively, with PANW's stock climbing nearly 35% in 2024 so far, outperforming broader indices such as the S&P 500’s 24.4% and the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 27.5%.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks have also outperformed its peers in the cybersecurity space, including Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP. Year to date, Juniper Networks and Check Point Software Technologies have rallied 20.1% and 19%, respectively.

YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strong NGS Performance Solidifies Growth Prospects

Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Security Annualized Recurring Revenue (NGS ARR) reached $4.52 billion in the first quarter, reflecting 40% year-over-year growth. This robust performance underscores the company’s success in platformization and ability to meet customers' diverse cybersecurity needs through comprehensive offerings like Cortex, Prisma Cloud and XSIAM.



Image Source: Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

The hybrid cloud pipeline, now exceeding $1 billion, highlights Palo Alto’s increasing relevance in cloud-native security. With 6.6% sequential growth in NGS ARR, the company demonstrates resilience in an evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Long-Term Growth Catalysts for Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is ideally positioned to benefit from the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, cyber threats have become more frequent and sophisticated. In response, businesses are increasingly turning to advanced security solutions, and Palo Alto Networks is at the forefront of this trend.

The global cybersecurity market is expected to expand from $172.2 billion in 2023 to a staggering $424.97 billion by 2030, according to Fortune Business Insights. With its comprehensive and innovative solutions, Palo Alto Networks is well-poised to capture a significant share of this expanding market.

The company has also made substantial investments in emerging technologies like cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, solidifying its market leadership. For instance, its partnership with NVIDIA Corporation NVDA to develop private 5G security solutions highlights its focus on leveraging AI-driven threat detection in critical sectors like telecom.

Palo Alto Networks’ platformization strategy, which integrates various cybersecurity tools into a seamless offering, has been a game-changer. By focusing on ARR rather than traditional one-time sales, the company has secured a more predictable and stable revenue stream, which is attractive to investors. This shift has allowed Palo Alto Networks to grow its market share among enterprises making large, long-term commitments.

Consensus estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 point to continued double-digit growth in both revenues and earnings. This suggests that Palo Alto Networks is poised to maintain its upward trajectory, driven by robust demand for its comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PANW Stock: A Buy for Long-Term Growth

Palo Alto Networks has strong fundamentals and a bright future ahead. The company’s strong first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, innovative solutions and strategic focus on AI-driven cybersecurity position it as a leader in the industry. Consistent growth in annual recurring revenues and innovative partnerships make it a strong long-term investment.

While the cybersecurity landscape remains competitive, Palo Alto Networks’ comprehensive portfolio, expanding market share and solid financial metrics make it a compelling buy for growth-oriented investors. Now is the time to capitalize on PANW’s strength and secure a stake in this thriving cybersecurity leader. Currently, Palo Alto Networks carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.