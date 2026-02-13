Should You Buy Palo Alto Networks Stock Before Earnings?

Key Points

Palo Alto’s cloud and AI businesses are growing rapidly.

But its stock looks expensive relative to its growth potential.

10 stocks we like better than Palo Alto Networks ›

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), one of the world's largest cybersecurity companies with more than 80,000 enterprise customers, will post its next earnings release on Feb. 17. Let's review its business model and see whether its stock is worth buying right now.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What does Palo Alto do?

Palo Alto splits its ecosystem into three main platforms: Strata, for on-site network security services; Prisma, for cloud-based security services; and Cortex, for AI-powered threat detection tools. Most of its recent growth has been driven by Prisma and Cortex, which it refers to as its "next-gen security" (NGS) services. It also recently acquired CyberArk, which protects companies against internal threats through its privileged access management (PAM) tools.

From fiscal 2025 (which ended last July) to fiscal 2028, analysts expect its revenue and EPS to grow at CAGRs of 13% and 22%, respectively. That growth should be driven by the expansion of its NGS services and its "platformization" strategy -- in which it's weaving its three main ecosystems together to reduce its fragmentation and improve its operating efficiency.

That outlook seems promising, but Palo Alto's stock isn't a bargain at 83 times this year's earnings. It could also face intense competition from diversified tech giants such as Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and cloud-first rivals such as CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) over the next few years. Therefore, I'd personally wait to see how Palo Alto fares in its next earnings report -- and what it tells us about its recent acquisitions -- before pulling the trigger.

Should you buy stock in Palo Alto Networks right now?

Before you buy stock in Palo Alto Networks, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palo Alto Networks wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,108!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,980!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 886% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 13, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Palo Alto Networks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.