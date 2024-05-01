Should You Buy Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Ahead of Q1 Earnings?

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR will report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 6, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the past four trailing quarters and matched twice, delivering an earnings surprise of 10.4% on average.

Let’s check out how PLTR is currently doing.

Stock Performance & Valuation

The stock gained 28% year to date, significantly outperforming the 6.4% rally of the industry it belongs to. PLTR is trading at a forward sales multiple of 16.93X, above its median of 14.38X over the last five years and the industry’s 6.91X.

Sales and Margin Performance

The U.S. commercial division of the company is performing well, largely driven by AI-powered operating systems and bootcamps as the primary go-to-market strategy. Revenues for this segment increased 70% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2023, indicating substantial growth in the potential market. Commercial revenues experienced a 32% year-over-year increase. Total revenues rose 20%, and the adjusted operating margin saw a 1200 basis points growth compared to the year-ago quarter.

Liquidity

PLTR’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) was at 5.55 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, higher than the prior quarter’s 5.53 and the year-ago quarter’s 5.17. A current ratio of more than 1 often indicates that a company will be easily paying off its short-term obligations.

Sales and EPS Growth Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLTR’s 2024 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 20.6% and 32%, respectively. The estimate for EPS has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

To Conclude

PLTR looks expensive based on Price/Sales. Since the stock has risen a whopping 28% year to date, it may undergo a correction soon, especially when it does not seem poised for an earnings beat. Our quantitative model suggests that the combination of two key elements — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better — increases the odds of a positive earnings surprise. But that’s not the case with PLTR at present, as it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Given this backdrop, it may not be a bad idea to wait for this fundamentally strong stock to undergo some correction and offer a better entry point rather than rushing to purchase the stock before earnings.

