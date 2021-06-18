Should You Buy Palantir Stock Now?

Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is a big data analytics software company that helps government agencies and companies manage and analyze data. The company recently reported record-breaking results. Palantir generated $151 million in adjusted free cash flow, an increase of $441 million from the previous quarter. Revenues grew by 49% year over year, generating a total of $341 million in total revenue across both government and commercial sectors.

Palantir has three primary segments:

Gotham Foundry Apollo

Although 56% of Palantir's revenues come from government-related clients, the company is making a bigger push into private enterprises. In fact, the company hired nearly 50 new salespeople in Q1 2021 alone. Because of the accelerated demand for predictive analytics from both governments and corporations alike, Palantir has very attractive growth prospects. But is Palantir stock a buy now? Please watch the below video for a breakdown of the business and opinions on the stock price.

Eric Cuka owns shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. and has the following options: long August 2021 $40 calls on Palantir Technologies Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Palantir Technologies Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.