Should You Buy Overstock.com Stock At $67?

Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK), an online closeout retailer offering discount brand name merchandise, including bed-and-bath goods, home decor, kitchenware, watches, jewelry, electronics and computers, sporting goods, apparel, and designer accessories, has increased by almost 8% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month) and currently stands at around $67. Overstock’s business did well in 2020 as it benefited from the broad secular trends of work from home. The company’s full-year 2020 revenues grew around 75% year-over-year (y-o-y) to $2.5 billion. In addition, EBITDA for 2020 was $88 million, an improvement to the negative EBITDA recorded a year before. Also, cash flows from operations turned positive in 2020. It should be noted that the broader S&P500 also returned roughly a 6% growth over the last twenty-one days. Now, is OSTK stock poised to grow further? We believe the company remains fundamentally undervalued and there could be room for more gains in the stock. Specifically, there is a 64% chance of a rise in Overstock.com’s stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on Overstock.com‘s Stock Chances of Rise for more details.

Five Days: OSTK 6.2%, vs. S&P500 2.9%; Outperformed market (19% likelihood event)

Overstock.com stock rose 6.2% over a five-day trading period ending 4/6/2021, compared to a broader market (S&P500) rise of 2.9%

Ten Days: OSTK -8.6%, vs. S&P500 3.7%; Underperformed market (30% likelihood event)

Overstock.com stock declined 8.6% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 3.7%

Twenty-One Days: OSTK 7.5%, vs. S&P500 6.3%; Outperformed market (21% likelihood event)

Overstock.com stock rose 7.5% the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 6.3%

