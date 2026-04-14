Should You Buy Oscar Health Stock Today?

Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) stock is gaining momentum as investors grow less pessimistic about the industry.

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*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 11, 2026. The video was published on April 13, 2026.

Should you buy stock in Oscar Health right now?

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Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.