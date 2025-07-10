Should You Buy Origin Bancorp (OBK) After Golden Cross?

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, OBK's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

Shares of OBK have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 6.3%. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that OBK could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider OBK's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 1 revision higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting OBKon their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.