Should You Buy or Sell Boston Scientific Stock Ahead of Its Upcoming Earnings?

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is scheduled to report its earnings on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Over the past five years, BSX stock has demonstrated a positive one-day return in 60% of instances following its earnings announcements. The median positive return observed on these days was 3.2%, with a maximum one-day positive return reaching 6.2%.

For event-driven traders, while the company’s results against consensus and expectations will be a primary determinant, understanding these historical patterns can potentially provide a strategic advantage. Traders have two main strategies to consider regarding BSX’s earnings:

Pre-Earnings Positioning: Based on the historical probabilities, one could opt to establish a position before the earnings report is released.

Post-Earnings Positioning: Alternatively, after the earnings announcement, traders can analyze the correlation between immediate and medium-term returns to inform their positioning.

Current consensus estimates for BSX’s upcoming earnings report are $0.72 per share on sales of $4.89 billion. This represents a notable improvement compared to the year-ago quarter, which reported earnings of $0.62 per share on sales of $4.12 billion.

From a fundamental perspective, BSX currently holds a market capitalization of $153 billion. Over the last twelve months, the company generated revenues of $18 billion, achieved $3.2 billion in operating profits, and reported a net income of $2.0 billion.

Boston Scientific’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 20 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 12 positive and 8 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 60% of the time.

Notably, this percentage increases to 67% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 12 positive returns = 3.2%, and median of the 8 negative returns = -1.2%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Is There Any Correlation With Peer Earnings?

Sometimes, peer performance can have influence on post-earnings stock reaction. In fact, the pricing-in might begin before the earnings are announced. Here is some historical data on the past post-earnings performance of Boston Scientific stock compared with the stock performance of peers that reported earnings just before Boston Scientific. For fair comparison, peer stock returns also represent post-earnings one-day (1D) returns.

