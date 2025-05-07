Should You Buy or Hold Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Post Q1 Earnings?

Sprouts Farmers Market SFM reported first-quarter 2025 results last Wednesday after the closing bell, fueling discussions among investors about the stock's future direction. The company, known for its focus on fresh and organic products, continues to gain traction among health-conscious consumers.



Now that its latest earnings results are out, investors are contemplating whether to increase their stake, hold tight to their current investments or consider taking profits.

Breaking Down Sprouts Farmers’ Performance

Sprouts Farmers reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2025 results, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year. Decent comparable sales, positive traffic trends, accelerating unit growth and robust e-commerce favorably impacted the quarterly performance. Following the results, management provided an upbeat outlook for 2025. (Read: Sprouts Farmers Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Comp Sales Up 11.7%)



Comparable store sales increased 11.7% during the quarter under review. We note that e-commerce sales grew 28% and represented 15% of total sales in the quarter.



Sprouts Farmers continues to differentiate itself through its unique product assortment, which resonates strongly with health-enthusiast customers. Management has provided an optimistic outlook for 2025. Sprouts Farmers foresees net sales growth of 12% to 14% for the full year, with a comparable store sales increase of 5.5%-7.5%. Adjusted earnings per share are projected between $4.94 and $5.10, which implies a rise from the $3.75 reported in 2024.

Here’s How Estimates Stack Up for SFM Post Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts have expressed confidence in Sprouts Farmers by raising their earnings estimates. Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current and next fiscal years has risen by 5.8% to $4.95 and 4.7% to $5.56 per share, respectively. The estimates suggest year-over-year increases of 32% and 12.2%, respectively. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Reasons Behind Analysts’ Optimism About SFM Stock

Sprouts Farmers’ emphasis on product innovation, technology and targeted marketing with everyday competitive pricing bodes well. The company has been steadily increasing its footprint in the natural and organic space, driven by strong demand in this segment. The introduction of unique and health-oriented products attracts a diverse customer base and drives sales growth.



From plant-based proteins to gluten-free snacks and keto-friendly foods, Sprouts Farmers ensures that its shelves are stocked with the latest and most sought-after health products. The company’s commitment to developing innovative products under its private label has resonated well with consumers, contributing to higher margins. SFM’s first-quarter gross margin expanded 129 basis points to 39.6% from the year-ago period.



Sprouts Farmers has adopted a multifaceted strategy to expand its customer base and cater to evolving preferences. The company has made substantial investments in e-commerce platforms, online ordering and delivery services to meet the increasing demand for convenience. Strategic partnerships with Uber Eats, DoorDash and Instacart have broadened its digital reach.



The company has expanded its footprint by opening three stores in the first quarter, bringing its total store count to 443 across 24 states. For 2025, the company plans to open at least 35 new stores and has 120 approved stores in the pipeline, with 85 leases signed. While some store growth is concentrated in current markets, Sprouts is laying the groundwork for entry into the Midwest and Northeast regions.



In terms of financial discipline, SFM has shown strong cash flow management. The company generated $299.1 million in operating cash flow during the first quarter, which enabled it to invest $49 million in capital expenditures (net of landlord reimbursements) to fuel growth. Sprouts Farmers has also been using its cash flow to return value to shareholders, repurchasing 1.6 million shares for $219 million in the first quarter.

Is SFM’s Stock Price Overvalued or Premium Justified?

Sprouts Farmers’ stock has been a standout performer, with shares rallying 17.2% over the past month, outpacing the industry’s growth of 16.9%. This impressive growth underscores investor confidence in SFM’s business model.



SFM has even outperformed its peers such as Farmer Bros. Co. FARM, SpartanNash Company SPTN and Performance Food Group Company PFGC. Shares of Farmer Bros., SpartanNash and Performance Food have risen 1.7%, 1.1% and 12.9%, respectively, over the past month.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, the stock is trading at a significant premium to its peers. Sprouts Farmers' forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio stands at 1.84, higher than the industry’s ratio of 0.26. This premium positioning is especially notable when compared to peers like Farmer Bros. (with a forward 12-month P/S ratio of 0.10), SpartanNash Company (0.07) and Performance Food Group Company (0.19).





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Now the question arises: Is SFM’s current price warranted, or is it overvalued in today’s market?



Sprouts Farmers' premium valuation reflects investor confidence in its ability to sustain consistent growth and maintain its competitive advantage. Despite the stock’s seemingly high price, its robust business model and loyal customer base, especially in the organic and healthy foods segment, justify the premium. The company's focus on expanding its store network, alongside a strong financial performance and market positioning, supports its higher valuation relative to peers.

Is Sprouts Farmers’ Stock Worth Holding Onto Post Q1?

Sprouts Farmers is well-positioned for sustained growth, driven by a strong sales performance, continued expansion and differentiated product offerings that resonate with health-conscious consumers. The company’s focus on improving profitability, managing costs, and investing in long-term initiatives like store openings and customer engagement strategies provides a solid foundation for success in the competitive grocery sector. With a healthy balance sheet, impressive cash flow generation and a clear direction, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock presents a compelling investment opportunity. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Farmer Brothers Company (FARM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.