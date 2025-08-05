Should You Buy or Hold SharkNinja Stock Before Q2 Earnings?

With SharkNinja, Inc. SN set to announce its second-quarter 2025 earnings results on Aug. 7, before the market opens, investors are faced with a crucial decision: Should you add this global product design and technology company to your portfolio, hold your position or sell the stock? Whether you're a long-term shareholder or a potential investor looking to capitalize on upcoming opportunities, assessing the stock’s potential ahead of its earnings release is key to making well-informed investment decisions.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues stands at $1,365 million, which indicates an increase of 9.3% from the prior-year reported figure. On the earnings front, the consensus estimate has been stable at 78 cents a share over the past 30 days, implying a 9.9% year-over-year rise.



SharkNinja has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.2%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Needham, MA-based company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings by a margin of 19.2%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What the Zacks Model Indicates for SN’s Q2 Earnings

As investors prepare for SharkNinja’s second-quarter results, the question looms regarding earnings beat or miss. Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for SharkNinja this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



SharkNinja has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +8.25%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



SharkNinja, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SharkNinja, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SharkNinja, Inc. Quote

Factors Shaping SharkNinja’s Q2 Outcome

SharkNinja’s ability to execute across innovation, pricing, supply-chain optimization, and international expansion may have supported both top and bottom-line growth in the second quarter. The company has maintained its aggressive pace of innovation, launching new products across a wide array of subcategories — from skincare and frozen beverage makers to premium outdoor cooking systems and air purifiers — all of which are seeing strong early traction. Several of these launches, including CryoGlow and TurboBlade, have gone viral on social media, generating significant consumer engagement.



The company’s strategy to mitigate tariff impacts is also likely to have helped sustain earnings growth. On the sourcing side, the company has made significant progress in shifting manufacturing away from China to countries in Southeast Asia. This shift not only reduces exposure to tariffs but also ensures supply-chain resilience and cost optimization. Complementing this, value engineering initiatives and supplier concessions have helped drive down factory costs without sacrificing product quality.



Pricing strategy is expected to have served as another growth lever. Operating in the mid to premium segment, SharkNinja has been able to selectively raise prices without impacting demand. Additionally, lower promotional activity, a more favorable product mix and increased collaboration with retailers are likely to have supported margins.



International expansion remains a critical growth engine. With about one-third of total sales now coming from outside the United States, SharkNinja continues to broaden its footprint across Europe and Latin America. Retail partnerships in countries like France, Germany and Spain are deepening, bolstered by localized product launches and increased shelf space ahead of key selling seasons. The company’s direct-to-market transition in Mexico is expected to unlock longer-term growth following temporary disruptions in the first quarter. The timing shift of shipments, such as Easter-related volumes in the U.K. moving into the second quarter, should have provided a revenue boost in the period.

SN Stock’s Rise Leaves Rivals Behind

Shaping SharkNinja has witnessed an impressive surge in its stock price over the past year, with the stock rallying 57.7%, outpacing the industry’s growth of 21.4%.



Shaping SharkNinja has even outperformed its peers such as Whirlpool Corporation WHR, Helen of Troy Limited HELE and iRobot Corporation IRBT. Shares of Whirlpool, Helen of Troy and iRobot have declined 10%, 59.6% and 56.2%, respectively, in the past year.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Does SN Present a Strong Case for Value Investing?

From a valuation standpoint, SharkNinja currently trades at a premium relative to its industry peers. The company’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is 2.47, higher than the industry average of 1.91 but below the S&P 500’s 5.21. The stock is also trading above its median P/S level of 2.36, observed over the past year. This elevated valuation suggests that investors might be paying a premium relative to the company's anticipated sales growth.



This premium positioning is especially notable when compared to peers like Whirlpool (with a forward 12-month P/S ratio of 0.30), Helen of Troy (0.29) and iRobot (0.18).





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SharkNinja Stock Analysis: Best Move for Investors Now

Given the strength of its innovation pipeline, strategic pricing power, agile supply-chain execution and expanding international presence, SharkNinja seems well-positioned to deliver another solid quarterly performance. These core factors support ongoing operational momentum despite macroeconomic and tariff-related challenges. While the stock’s premium valuation may cause some investors to pause, the company’s ability to consistently outperform peers and generate consumer excitement around new products reinforces its long-term potential. As such, holding shares ahead of theearnings callcould be a prudent move for investors.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.