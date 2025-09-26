Should You Buy Opendoor Technologies Right Now?

Key Points Opendoor Technologies is attempting to create a business around flipping houses.

The company just ousted its CEO, bringing in a new leader who is talking up the use of artificial intelligence.

Is the swift rise in Opendoor's stock just Wall Street jumping on a hot story, or is there actually something to this rally?

10 stocks we like better than Opendoor Technologies ›

Over the last three months, Opendoor Technologies' (NASDAQ: OPEN) stock price has risen by more than 1,570%! This is not a stock that conservative investors should be buying right now, but what about aggressive investors? Tread carefully.

Opendoor is a money-losing start-up

Opendoor is, effectively, attempting to create a company around house flipping. This, historically, has been something that small, local operators have done. Scaling up home flipping hasn't worked out that well so far, noting that Opendoor has yet to turn a full-year profit.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Opendoor's goal has always been to use technology to drive the buying and selling process; it just hasn't figured out how to make money doing it. This is part of the reason why the board of directors chose to part ways with the CEO, after agitation from an activist investor, in mid-August.

That was around the time that the shares started to trend higher. And when a new CEO was announced, the shares skyrocketed. Notably, the new CEO touted artificial intelligence, an on-trend technology, as the future of the business. At this point, Opendoor's stock has gotten caught up in the meme stock frenzy that was so common a few years ago.

Just a few months ago, Opendoor was a penny stock considering a reverse stock split. The business itself hasn't changed much since that point. The new CEO could turn Opendoor into a sustainably profitable business, but there is a lot of execution risk here to consider. And yet investors are pricing in so much good news at this point that any stumble could lead to a material stock retreat. Most investors should probably avoid Opendoor for now.

Should you invest $1,000 in Opendoor Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Opendoor Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Opendoor Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $651,593!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,089,215!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.