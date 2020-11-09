Should You Buy Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next two days. Investors can purchase shares before the 12th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of November.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America's upcoming dividend is US$0.26 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.04 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Oil-Dri Corporation of America has a trailing yield of approximately 3.2% on its current stock price of $32.5. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Oil-Dri Corporation of America has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Oil-Dri Corporation of America paid out a comfortable 40% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Oil-Dri Corporation of America generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 25% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ODC Historic Dividend November 9th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Oil-Dri Corporation of America, with earnings per share up 9.2% on average over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Oil-Dri Corporation of America has delivered an average of 5.7% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Oil-Dri Corporation of America worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Oil-Dri Corporation of America is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Oil-Dri Corporation of America is halfway there. Oil-Dri Corporation of America looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Oil-Dri Corporation of America you should be aware of.

