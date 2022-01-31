Should You Buy NXP Semiconductors Stock Ahead of Earnings? Analysts Mixed

The week kicks off with the resumption of earnings season and after the bell on Monday (Jan 31), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) will deliver Q4’s financial statement.

The Dutch semiconductor giant has a heavy footprint in the automotive end-market, generating about half its revenue from the segment. As such, the company has been a prime beneficiary of the global chip shortage; since early 2020’s Covid-inflicted slump, the automotive semiconductor market has seen a continuous uptrend, as supply constraints have led to bulging order books for big players such as NXP.

Given the continued supply constraints, Piper Sandler’s Harsh Kumar expects NXPI to report “solid trends in the near term.” However, the analyst is of the view that as supply normalizes in the second half of the year, it could spell bad news for the company.

“Once supply and demand hit parity, it will likely result in a slower pace of orders compared to the pace seen over the last few years,” the 5-star analyst explained. “To be clear, we see electric vehicle trends remaining strong even in a balanced environment, but we believe NXP is underexposed to the EV market at this point in time. As such, given our positioning on the automotive space, we feel it is best to step away from NXPI at this time.”

Accordingly, Kumar rates NXPI a Neutral (i.e., Hold) along with a $210 price target. The figure implies a modest upside of 4.5%. (To watch Kumar’s track record, click here)

That’s one analyst’s view, but Deutsche Bank’s Blayne Curtis has a more upbeat take.

Like Kumar, Curtis is confident regarding the near-term, anticipating the company will deliver a “solid report/guide in a strong demand/tight supply environment.”

But looking ahead, this 5-star analyst appears to disagree with the notion the company will struggle as the year progresses. In fact, Curtis expects the company to “sound largely bullish on the demand tailwinds in the industry.” By pointing to its substantial “build-up” of non-cancellable orders, combined with the continued content expansion per vehicle, the analyst believes management will “dispel fears of a cyclical downturn.” While “fears of overheating” for NXPI and the industry as a whole will probably linger for a while, Curtis believes NXPI's mix of “secular growth drivers, resilient profitability profile, strong cash returns and a discounted valuation to peers continue to make it an attractive investment in the broad-based semis space.”

Unsurprisingly, then, Curtis rates the stock a Buy, while his $245 price target suggests shares will climb by 29% in the year ahead. (To watch Curtis’s track record, click here)

Where does the rest of the Street stand on this name? Rating wise, views are mixed yet leaning to the bulls’ side; based on 11 Buys, 6 Holds and 1 Sell, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. However, on where the share price is heading the outlook is more conclusive; going by the $242.83 average target, shares will add ~21% of muscle over the next 12 months. (See NXPI stock analysis on TipRanks)

