Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) will hold its 2025 shareholder meeting in three days. Should you buy Nvidia stock hand over fist before June 25? No -- at least, not because of the meeting. That doesn't mean scooping up shares of the graphics processing unit (GPU) maker over the next few days is a bad move, though.

Some corporate events can provide huge catalysts for stocks. Quarterly earnings releases are one obvious example. Major product announcements are another. Annual shareholder meeting? Not so much. However, there are other reasons you might want to buy Nvidia stock sooner rather than later.

What Nvidia plans to discuss

For the most part, Nvidia's annual shareholder meeting this week will probably be boring. First on the agenda is to elect the board of directors. Unless something truly shocking happens, the nominated slate of directors should be a shoo-in.

Next up is a vote on advisory approval of executive compensation, commonly referred to as "say-on-pay." This allows shareholders to voice their approval or disapproval of Nvidia's executive compensation plan for the next year. However, the vote isn't binding on the board of directors.

Maybe the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Nvidia's independent accounting firm will excite some investors, but I doubt it. Either way, it's the next item on the agenda.

At last year's annual meeting, shareholders approved a nonbinding proposal requesting the board to eliminate supermajority voting provisions in Nvidia's charter and bylaws. After consideration, the board decided to recommend changing those documents. As a result, eliminating the supermajority voting provisions will be officially voted on at the upcoming meeting (and will, somewhat ironically, require a supermajority vote of 66 2/3% of shareholders to become effective).

On a similar note, three stockholder proposals are on the agenda this year:

Eliminate the one-year holding period requirement to call a special stockholder meeting.

Request that the board adopt a new director election resignation policy.

Request that Nvidia enhance its public reporting to include a chart identifying employees by gender and race for the nine Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)-defined job categories.

Nvidia's board recommended shareholders vote against these proposals. Even if the proposals are approved, though, none would affect the stock. It's possible that something interesting could arise during the "other matters" part of the company's annual shareholder meeting, but I wouldn't bet on it.

A more important upcoming event

If you're looking for a catalyst for Nvidia stock, you'll probably have to wait a while longer. The next scheduled event that could cause shares to rise won't be until the company reports its fiscal year 2026 second-quarter results on Aug. 27, 2025.

However, it's entirely possible that this Q2 update won't move the needle much. Nvidia would need to blow past earnings estimates or reveal something else that's really positive to have a significant effect on the stock.

Why buy Nvidia stock sooner rather than later?

Just because Nvidia's annual shareholder meeting will likely be a big nothingburger doesn't mean buying the stock hand over fist before June 25 is a bad idea. Actually, for long-term investors, it could be a smart move.

From my perspective, the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is only in its early stages, and the rise of AI agents could provide a significant tailwind for Nvidia. So could progress in developing artificial general intelligence (AGI).

While I can imagine a future where Nvidia isn't at the forefront of the AI chip market, I think it's much more likely that the company will remain a key player. Nvidia's Blackwell GPU is the best AI chip available. The company's roadmap of new products each year should keep Nvidia ahead of the pack.

Sure, valuation is a perennial objection to buying the stock. I've raised the question myself in the past. However, if the AI market unfolds like I suspect it will, Nvidia's growth will justify its current valuation. Investors won't miss the opportunity if they don't buy the stock before June 25. But if you believe in Nvidia's potential, there's no time like the present.

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.