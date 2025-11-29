Should You Buy Nvidia Stock After It Notched 30% Gains in 2025? Wall Street Is Providing a Nearly Unanimous Answer.

Key Points

As of Nov. 24, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has risen around 30% in 2025. However, that figure was as high as 54% a few weeks ago.

The market has turned bearish on many stocks in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, even when these companies announce spectacular results. There are questions surrounding funding for AI infrastructure and whether there's a true payback for the AI hyperscalers for all the money they've spent (and plan to spend) building out AI data centers.

While none of those questions will be answered over the short term, investors can't afford to wait around to decide if now is the time to buy Nvidia stock. It doesn't go on sale that often, and getting a second opinion on whether now is a good time to buy or not is a great idea.

Wall Street says buy Nvidia stock

Wall Street analysts offer one-year price targets on stocks as to where they believe a stock is going over the next year. While this isn't a perfect analysis, aggregating all of the analysts' projections gives investors an idea of where general market sentiment thinks a stock will go.

Right now, Nvidia's stock price is hovering around $180. However, the average price target, according to 63 analysts, is nearly $250, according to Yahoo! Finance. Of those 63, 10 consider Nvidia a strong buy and 48 consider it a buy.

That leaves five analysts who believe Nvidia is a hold, a sell, or a strong sell. This strongly suggests that Wall Street believes Nvidia will be a great stock to own over the next year, and language from Nvidia also backs this up.

Nvidia's Q3 was nothing short of incredible

It's generally believed that the larger a company is, the harder it is to grow. Nvidia is the largest company in the world by market cap, so you'd think it would have a hard time growing. However, that's not the case.

During Q3 FY 2026 (ending Oct. 26), the company delivered 62% year-over-year growth to $57 billion. In its data center division, which contains artificial intelligence spending, revenue increased by 66% to $51.2 billion.

That's incredible strength and highlights that Nvidia is in the driver's seat when it comes to profiting from the AI revolution. Its CEO and founder, Jensen Huang, noted that cloud computing units are sold out and that the company is poised for massive growth over the next year.

From the start of the calendar year 2025 until the end of 2026, Nvidia expects $500 billion in Blackwell and Rubin sales. These two chip architectures are powering new AI workloads coming online; seeing strong growth in these two product lines is key for investors. Considering that Nvidia has generated $187 billion companywide over the past 12 months, the company could see its revenue double in 2026.

Wall Street analysts expect Nvidia to deliver $313 billion in revenue, on average, during FY 2027 (ending January 2027), so their projections may be undershooting what Nvidia could deliver. Right now could be a great time to buy as investors have great visibility into strong 2026 growth, yet the market isn't valuing the stock like it's actually going to meet its full potential.

Nvidia stock trades for 24 times next year's earnings, which is cheaper than its big tech peers like Microsoft and Apple, which trade for a respective 25 and 30 times next-year's earnings.

None of Nvidia's projected growth is guaranteed, as AI hyperscalers don't necessarily have to keep spending at their current pace. However, many of the management teams in the tech industry have repeatedly stated that the risk of underbuilding is far greater than overbuilding. With Nvidia supplying the AI computing units to make the company's growth vision a reality, Nvidia will remain a top stock to own in the market.

Keithen Drury has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.