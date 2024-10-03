Should You Buy Nvidia Before Oct. 7?

Investors have flocked to artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in recent times thanks to the technology's promise of revolutionizing everything from our daily lives to how businesses are run. And we're just at the beginning of this high-growth story. Today's $200 billion market is forecast to reach beyond $1 trillion by the end of the decade.

All of this has translated into double-digit gains this year for many companies that support the development of AI -- or are developing AI themselves. At the head of the pack is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The global AI chip leader has seen its stock price soar about 135% so far this year. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) are the fastest on the market, and customers have recognized this, helping push Nvidia's revenue to triple-digit gains quarter after quarter.

It's no surprise that Nvidia shareholders and potential investors closely watch this company's every move for clues about what's ahead -- and use this to make investing decisions. And now, they may be looking to Nvidia's AI Summit beginning Oct. 7 as a potential catalyst. Should you buy Nvidia stock before the event? Let's find out.

The Nvidia AI Summit

First, a few details about the summit. It's happening on site in Washington D.C. as well as virtually from Oct. 7 through Oct. 9. The event is looking like a popular one because general conference passes are sold out at this point -- but limited quantities of exhibit-only passes still are available as of this writing.

At the summit, I wouldn't expect updates on Nvidia's latest products or announcements of new products or services. Instead, this event is designed to show exactly how the company's technology -- and AI in general -- is revolutionizing many industries. A variety of speakers, from Nvidia's own vice president of enterprise platforms Bob Pette to The Weather Company's chief executive officer Sheri Bachstein will talk about the latest AI developments.

While this event probably won't offer us news about Nvidia's upcoming release of its new Blackwell architecture, for example, it will give investors some important information. And this is how AI actually is being used right now. Topics to be covered include cybersecurity, robotics, healthcare, and many more. Nvidia's event also will feature live demos such as Earth-2, the company's climate forecasting tool.

All of this is a big plus for Nvidia because it shows AI isn't just a technology of hopes and dreams, but it actually is in use and driving major results across industries today. This should lead to ongoing revenue for Nvidia, as it sells the tools and services necessary to keep this progress going, and that's positive news for Nvidia shareholders and potential shareholders.

Is this a catalyst for Nvidia stock?

Now, let's get back to our question: Should you buy Nvidia shares before Oct. 7? While the AI Summit may put Nvidia in the spotlight next week, I don't expect it to act as a catalyst for stock performance. What generally drives the stock's performance is news regarding product releases, earnings reports, or economic news that could affect the company -- positively or negatively.

All of this means it won't make much of a difference if you buy Nvidia shares today or after Oct. 7, especially if you hold on for the long term. Day-to-day fluctuations won't change your overall return if you hang on to the shares for five or 10 years.

So, the next question is: Whether you make the move now or in a few days, is Nvidia really a buy? After all, the stock has roared higher not only this year, but for quite some time. It's gained 2,500% over five years.

Though Nvidia shares, at 41 times forward earnings estimates, aren't the cheapest around, they're worth the price considering the company's earnings track record, solid market position, and focus on innovation to keep it in the lead. Nvidia shares may not continue at the same pace uninterrupted -- stocks don't rise in a straight line forever -- but Nvidia still has plenty of room to run over the long term. And that makes Nvidia a fantastic AI stock to buy today -- or after next week's AI summit.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.