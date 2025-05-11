Should You Buy Nvidia Before May 19?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) skyrocketed last year as demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) products and services took off, led by some of the world's biggest tech companies. These players aim to win the AI race and, to do so, need the very best tools to supercharge their platforms. For this, they've turned -- and continue to turn -- to Nvidia.

But in recent times, despite record earnings and demand for Nvidia products, the stock price has stumbled. This isn't specific to Nvidia. It's happening throughout the market amid concerns about President Donald Trump's move to tax imports. The president announced an initial tariff plan last month, then paused it to negotiate deals with various countries.

Meanwhile, Trump exempted electronics products such as AI chips from the tariffs, but this status is temporary. Investors have worried that tariffs may lead to higher prices and therefore hurt companies in two ways: (1) Demand for their products could drop, and (2) their expenses may rise. Nvidia may be well positioned to handle potential tariffs, though. The company recently made a big move to increase production in the U.S., and its $43 billion in cash gives it the financial strength it needs to face potential headwinds.

Nvidia has been firing on all cylinders, and we may have a chance to hear more about this top AI company's progress very soon, specifically on May 19. Should you buy the stock before then? Let's find out.

Jensen Huang's upcoming keynote

So, what exactly is happening on this particular day later in the month? Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will be giving the keynote at Computex, a major AI conference in Taiwan, on May 19 (the event continues through May 23). The technology showcase will focus on the theme of "AI Next," featuring the categories AI and robotics, next-generation technology, and future mobility. Sessions involving Nvidia and its partners will span the areas of manufacturing, life sciences, and other industries.

But investors will particularly have their eyes on Huang's keynote and hope for some updates on the company's latest innovations and upcoming releases. Huang is known for giving exciting presentations packed with company news. For example, during his keynote at GTC in March, he announced the roadmap for upcoming launches, including the Blackwell Ultra chip and the Vera Rubin architecture. Huang said Blackwell Ultra should come later this year, and Rubin will follow in the second half of 2026. It's possible he will offer additional details on these upcoming products at Computex.

According to a report in ComputerBase, Nvidia and partner MediaTek may announce their Arm Holdings-based processors for PCs. This would represent a big step for Nvidia in the area of Windows operating systems running on Arm processor-powered computers.

The Blackwell rollout

It's also possible Huang will talk about the ongoing Blackwell rollout -- the Blackwell architecture just launched a few months ago -- and the potential for full production of such AI infrastructure in the U.S. As I mentioned, Nvidia recently announced an investment to boost the manufacturing of its products at home.

Any details on what's ahead could spur excitement about Nvidia's next chapter of AI growth and result in gains for the stock. Considering this, should you buy Nvidia before Huang's keynote on May 19? Yes and no. Here's what I mean. You don't absolutely have to rush to get in on Nvidia before that moment if you aim to hold on to the shares for the long term.

It's impossible to time the market to get in on a stock at its very lowest and sell at the highest, so it's a waste of time to focus on that sort of strategy. Instead, you're better off buying a stock when it's reasonably priced and holding on for the long term as the company progresses through its growth story. Today, trading at 26x forward earnings estimates, Nvidia is reasonably priced. Even if the stock climbs after a Computex announcement, I wouldn't expect it to land in overvalued territory overnight.

All this means it's a great idea to buy Nvidia now -- or after the big AI event later this month.

