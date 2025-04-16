Should You Buy The New York Times Stock at Its Discounted Price?

The New York Times Company NYT, a diversified media powerhouse, is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22.61, positioning it at a discount relative to the industry average of 24.42. This valuation raises a crucial question: Is the stock an undervalued opportunity for investors, or does it reflect underlying challenges that warrant caution?

NYT Valuation Picture



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of The New York Times Company have declined 6% over the past three months compared with the industry’s 8.1% drop. This recent drop is likely to have contributed to its discounted trading status. Notwithstanding this, the company has successfully leveraged enhanced subscription offerings and technological advancements to expand its audience base, even as declining print advertising revenues continue to pose a challenge.

NYT Stock’s Past Three-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NYT Subscriber Growth Underpins Revenue Performance

The New York Times Company has made significant strides in growing its subscriber base, a key driver of its revenue expansion. The company’s strategic focus on enhancing digital subscriptions, which form a major part of its revenue mix, has paid off. By offering exclusive content, innovative digital bundles and premium experiences, NYT has successfully attracted new subscribers while retaining existing ones.



A significant factor behind The New York Times Company's success has been its ability to convert readers into paying subscribers through quality journalism and well-timed digital investments. Technological advancements have improved audience engagement, allowing the company to reach its target audience more effectively.



At the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, The New York Times Company had approximately 11.43 million subscribers across its print and digital products, including 10.82 million digital-only subscribers. Compared to the third quarter, the company added 350,000 net digital-only subscribers, underscoring its steady growth trajectory.



The New York Times Company's expanding subscriber base is central to its growth strategy. The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates that the total subscriptions are projected to reach 11.65 million by the end of the first quarter of 2025, with digital-only subscribers expected to account for approximately 11.1 million. This growth solidifies its influence and market standing, positioning it as an attractive platform for advertisers seeking an engaged audience.



On its lastearnings call management projected a 7-10% year-over-year increase in total subscription revenues for the first quarter of 2025, with digital-only subscription revenues anticipated to rise 14-17%, signaling continued momentum in its digital business.

Challenges The New York Times Faces

The New York Times continues to face headwinds in its print business, with both advertising revenues and subscriber numbers on a steady decline. As consumer behavior shifts toward digital platforms, advertisers are reallocating budgets away from print, leading to ongoing revenue erosion in this segment.



Print subscription revenues declined 7.1% year over year to $131.6 million in the final quarter of 2024, largely driven by a drop in domestic home-delivery revenues. Print advertising also faced significant pressure, falling 16.4%, with declines coming from the luxury, classifieds and entertainment categories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates a 6.2% decrease in print subscription revenues for the first quarter of 2025.

How to Play NYT Stock: Buy, Hold or Sell?

The New York Times Company stands at a crossroads, with its current valuation reflecting a potential opportunity amid challenges. Despite trading at a discount, driven in part by recent market pressures, NYT has demonstrated resilience through its robust subscriber growth and strategic digital initiatives. These efforts have not only expanded its audience base but also strengthened its position as a leading media platform. However, ongoing declines in print advertising is a concern. The New York Times Company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks Worth Looking

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM, which operates a payment network in the United States, Canada and internationally, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). AFRM has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 84.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Affirm Holdings’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 36.9% and 96.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Zoom Communications Inc. ZM, a video conferencing platform that allows users to connect with others online for meetings and webinars, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zoom Communications’ current financial-year sales calls for growth of 2.7% from the year-ago reported numbers. ZM has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.3%.



Fortinet, Inc. FTNT, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions and services, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. FTNT has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 24.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fortinet’s current financial-year sales and earnings implies growth of 13.5% and 3.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The New York Times Company (NYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.