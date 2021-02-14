Should You Buy Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 19th of February, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 26th of March.

Moelis's upcoming dividend is US$0.55 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$4.20 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Moelis has a trailing yield of 7.7% on the current stock price of $54.65. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Moelis paid out a comfortable 45% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:MC Historic Dividend February 15th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Moelis's earnings per share have risen 14% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last seven years, Moelis has lifted its dividend by approximately 27% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is Moelis worth buying for its dividend? Companies like Moelis that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Moelis more closely.

In light of that, while Moelis has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Moelis and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

