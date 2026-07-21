Should You Buy Moderna Stock Hand Over Fist Before Aug. 5?

Key Points

Moderna is racing towards an important approval.

But it may not move the stock higher.

There are other good reasons to buy the stock.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna ›

Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares have already soared by 92% this year. Yet, the biotech is racing toward another catalyst. The company could receive an important regulatory approval on Aug. 5. Should investors purchase Moderna's shares before then?

Is there more upside ahead?

Moderna developed mRNA-1010, an investigational flu vaccine. mRNA-1010 posted better efficacy numbers than some approved products in this category in phase 3 clinical trials. There is a large unmet need here, since the flu continues to cause thousands of hospitalizations every year, especially among older adults, the demographic Moderna is targeting with mRNA-1010.

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The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) set a PDUFA goal date -- or the target deadline by which it will either approve or reject Moderna's application for mRNA-1010 -- of Aug. 5.

Could the biotech's shares soar if it receives regulatory approval for this candidate? That's unlikely to happen, as this success is almost certainly already baked into the company's share price. After all, a few weeks ago, an FDA advisory committee unanimously affirmed that mRNA-1010's benefits outweigh its risks, sending Moderna's shares sharply higher. And since then, the stock has moved mostly in the wrong direction, signaling that some investors may have used this opportunity to pocket some profits.

So, it doesn't make much sense to invest in Moderna today expecting the stock to jump on Aug. 5. The good news is that there are other reasons to buy the company's shares. Moderna has a deep pipeline of mRNA-based vaccine candidates, at least some of which may become breakthroughs in their respective niches. Given the company's late-stage pipeline, it could have at least a couple more products approved within the next three years, helping it improve its financial results while reducing its exposure to its coronavirus business, which has not been performing well lately. The stock is a buy for those reasons.

Should you buy stock in Moderna right now?

Before you buy stock in Moderna, consider this:

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Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Moderna. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.