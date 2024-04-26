Should You Buy Moderna Before May 12?

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock soared earlier in the pandemic as the company developed its coronavirus vaccine and the product went on to generate billions of dollars in sales. But as demand for the vaccine declined, Moderna stock followed. Investors are worried about future growth since the vaccine is the biotech's only commercialized product.

But things may be about to turn around for Moderna. The biotech company aims to bring as many as 15 new products to market over the next five years and has the late-stage pipeline to support such aspirations. The commercialization of Moderna's next product may be right around the corner if all goes well during the regulatory review stage.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to issue a decision on the company's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate by May 12. Should you buy shares of this ambitious biotech company before then?

Rival RSV vaccines

Here's more information about this potential product. If approved, it won't be the first RSV vaccine to hit the market. GSK and Pfizer both won approval for their RSV vaccines last year, and they're the only such products out there right now. RSV is a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms, but for some -- such as infants or the elderly -- it could be serious. That's why vaccination is recommended for these populations.

Today, GSK's Arexvy is approved for adults 60 and older, and Pfizer's Abrysvo is approved for the same age and for pregnant women -- to prevent RSV in newborns through six months of age. Moderna is requesting approval of its RSV candidate, mRNA-1345, in adults as of age 60.

Though GSK and Pfizer both got a head start in this market, Moderna could carve out market share and eventually take a leadership position for two reasons. First, mRNA-1345 is the only one to come in a pre-filled syringe format. This makes it easier and faster for healthcare providers to administer, and results in fewer errors. All of this is a big plus for those giving the vaccine and those receiving it.

Second, in the phase 3 clinical trial of mRNA-1345, Moderna didn't observe cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. But GSK and Pfizer both reported cases of this autoimmune condition in their trials. Some doctors, seeing this data, may recommend the Moderna product to their patients over others.

The $10 billion RSV market

Moderna estimates the peak annual market for RSV vaccines will be about $10 billion, so there could be room for all three companies to generate blockbuster revenue. And Moderna's solid trial data makes me optimistic the FDA will offer mRNA-1345 a nod, so the company soon may have two products on the market -- and be ready to tackle the fall vaccine season.

Now let's get back to our question: Should you buy shares of Moderna before the FDA's May 12 decision?

First, the decision may come on that day, but the agency also has been known to issue decisions earlier. So if you follow Moderna, you'll want to keep a close eye on the news in the coming days.

I think Moderna is a terrific long-term buy right now. However, that also should be the case after the upcoming decision, even if the shares get a boost from a potential nod.

Moderna is just getting started on the path to becoming a multiproduct company, and its late-stage pipeline means that status isn't too far off. All of this should result in significant revenue growth over time. If you get in on the stock before a potential RSV approval, great, but if you don't, there still should be plenty of time to buy Moderna and benefit from the long-term growth story.

Should you invest $1,000 in Moderna right now?

Before you buy stock in Moderna, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Moderna wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2024

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends GSK and Moderna. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.