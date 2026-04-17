Should You Buy Mission Produce Before the Calavo Acquisition Closes?

Mission Produce, Inc. AVO is heading into its Calavo Growers acquisition with a clear strategic pitch and some near-term noise already visible in results. The real question for investors is whether the combined platform can convert scale into durable per-unit profitability, even as avocado pricing remains a swing factor.



The setup is not happening in a vacuum. Management is already flagging second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA below the prior-year level, driven by lower pricing and sourcing mix dynamics.

AVO’s Deal Rationale and What Changes

The Calavo acquisition is positioned as a platform expansion. It adds scale and diversification while pushing Mission Produce into adjacent categories, including prepared foods such as guacamole.



For investors, the underwriting case centers on execution rather than headline revenue. The value proposition is synergy capture, a broader portfolio, and better utilization across the combined network, including facilities that can run more consistently across the year.



This fits the company’s broader operating philosophy. Mission Produce has emphasized managing to volume and per-unit margins over revenue dollars, using its end-to-end capabilities in sourcing, packing, distribution, and ripening to protect unit economics when pricing normalizes.

Mission Produce, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mission Produce, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mission Produce, Inc. Quote

Mission Produce’s Synergy Targets and Timeline

Management’s stated synergy target is at least $25 million of annual cost synergies within 18 months of closing, with potential upside beyond that baseline.



Timing also matters for positioning. The company expects the transaction to close in third-quarter fiscal 2026, subject to approvals.



In practical terms, that creates a near-term window where the market can re-rate the stock on confidence in the close and integration path, before the synergy run-rate is evident in reported results.

AVO’s Integration Costs Already Showing Up

Deal-related costs are already moving through the income statement. In first-quarter fiscal 2026, Mission Produce recorded $7 million of transaction advisory costs tied to the pending acquisition.



That expense explains why headline earnings can look messy around a large transaction. The quarter produced a GAAP loss per share of 1 cent versus earnings per share of 5 cents a year ago, while adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents were flat year over year.



For investors focused on the close, this is a reminder that the financial narrative may be defined by uneven GAAP comparisons for a few quarters, even if underlying operating performance remains steadier.

Mission Produce’s Balance Sheet and Deleveraging Path

Mission Produce entered the quarter with liquidity but also meaningful facility borrowings. Cash and cash equivalents were $44.8 million at Jan. 31, 2026, down from $64.8 million at Oct. 31, 2025. Outstanding borrowings on the syndicated facility totaled $100.2 million.



Working capital was reported at $126.6 million, and the company remained in compliance with all credit facility covenants.



Post-close, management has framed the leverage plan directly. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is targeting a return to normalized leverage within roughly two years after the transaction closes, alongside a longer-term capital allocation framework that it expects to outline after the deal is completed.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

AVO Valuation Versus the Setup Investors Face

Valuation is not abstract here because investors are being asked to pay up for execution. As of April 16, 2026, the stock traded at 20.02 times forward 12-month earnings per share. That compares with 15.45 times for the Zacks sub-industry, 16.34 times for the Zacks Consumer Staples sector, and 21.91 times for the S&P 500.



History provides context. Over the past five years, the shares have traded between 12.63 times and 58.58 times forward earnings, with a five-year median of 21 times.



For this multiple to feel justified on fundamentals, the next several quarters need to show tangible progress on synergy realization and utilization gains, while the operating model continues to defend per-unit margins through a lower pricing cycle. Management has already warned that second-quarter fiscal 2026 profitability is pressured by pricing that is expected to be 30%–35% below the prior-year $2.00 per pound average and by a more constrained sourcing environment.

Mission Produce’s Buy Timing Framework

A “before close” case is essentially a bet on integration execution. If you have high conviction that the company can capture at least the stated cost synergy target on schedule and improve utilization across the network, owning ahead of closing can make sense as the market prices in the path to a larger, more diversified platform.



An “after close” case favors evidence over anticipation. Waiting allows investors to track the synergy run-rate as it develops and to monitor whether leverage moves toward the stated normalization path, particularly with management already guiding to below prior-year adjusted EBITDA in second-quarter fiscal 2026.



For relative context in the broader produce space, Dole Plc DOLE and Limoneira Co LMNR also currently carry a Zacks Rank #3.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dole PLC (DOLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Limoneira Co (LMNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.