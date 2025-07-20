Should You Buy Microsoft's Stock Before July 30?

Key Points Microsoft is much more than just its productivity software like Word and Excel.

The greatest excitement now centers around its fast-growing Azure cloud segment.

But investors may want to be a tad cautious given the stock' premium valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft ›

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been a steady yet quiet outperformer this year. While the market is up around 6%, Microsoft shares have risen an outstanding 20%. Most of Microsoft's strength is derived from its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

We'll receive more information regarding the AI arms race on July 30 when Microsoft reports its results for the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2025. These events can bring significant stock price swings.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

If you're a firm believer that Microsoft will post guidance-beating results, then picking up shares right now seems like the smart move.

Microsoft Azure is a huge driving factor for the stock

Microsoft is far more than the company that makes Word or Excel. It's also the owner of LinkedIn, Xbox, and Activision Blizzard, the game creator. It divides its business into three units: productivity and business processes (the products most people think of when they hear Microsoft), more personal computing (Microsoft-branded hardware and its gaming platforms), and intelligent cloud.

Intelligent Cloud is the primary reason investors are bullish on Microsoft's stock, as it drives significant growth for the company. In its fiscal third quarter (ending March 31), productivity and business processes grew revenue 10% and more personal computing increased sales at a 6% pace. Those two growth rates are common for a mature company like Microsoft, but its Intelligent Cloud is anything but old and boring. It grew revenue at a 21% pace, led by Azure's 33% growth.

Azure is Microsoft's cloud computing division, which is the primary beneficiary of all of the AI spending that's going on. Microsoft isn't directly competing in the AI arms race with a generative AI model. Its investment and partnership with OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, is a key part of Azure's growth, as OpenAI was the first mover in this space and is generally seen as the leader. However, Azure also offers other leading AI models such as Llama from Meta Platforms; China-based DeepSeek, a much cheaper generative AI model; and Grok from xAI, Elon Musk's generative AI company.

This library of generative AI models is a key reason why Microsoft is winning on the cloud computing front, as it aims to be an AI facilitator, rather than just promoting a single model.

The future is also bright for Azure, as the global cloud computing market is expected to expand from a $750 billion base in 2024 to $2.4 trillion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. This growth stems from both AI and non-AI workloads, serving as a massive tailwind that pushes Azure higher, alongside Microsoft's stock.

When Microsoft reports on July 30, I'll be watching management's language regarding Azure, as there is no room for weakness in this critical division.

Microsoft's stock has a premium valuation and looks a tad expensive

With Microsoft's impressive run and leadership position in the industry, it should come as no surprise that the stock has garnered a premium valuation. At more than 33 times forward earnings, it trades at the top end of its valuation range.

This premium valuation has some merit, as Microsoft has consistently grown its earnings per share (EPS) at a market-beating pace.

Still, if you look at other companies in Microsoft's valuation range, most are growing their EPS at a much quicker pace.

As a result, I think investors should be patient with Microsoft's stock. Microsoft has been and will continue to be an excellent AI stock to own, but there's no denying it has gotten expensive. Investors should wait to see what Microsoft has to say on July 30 before rushing to buy the stock today.

Should you invest $1,000 in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,133!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,056,790!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,048% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 15, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keithen Drury has positions in Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.