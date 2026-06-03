Should You Buy Micron Stock Before June 24? History Has a Clear Answer.

Key Points

Micron stock has surged nearly 100% over the last month.

Several Wall Street analysts have upgraded their price targets on Micron ahead of earnings.

Micron recently became a trillion-dollar stock fueled by ongoing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) memory chips.

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Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is scheduled to report fiscal third-quarter earnings on June 24. Over the past month, Micron stock has surged nearly 100% and crossed the $1 trillion market-cap threshold.

Fueled by a flurry of price-target upgrades from Wall Street analysts, Micron's rally has created widespread excitement among artificial intelligence (AI) investors. Some investors are likely wondering whether now is a good time to jump into Micron stock ahead of the company's upcoming report.

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How does Micron stock typically perform after earnings reports?

Between early 2023 and mid-2025, Micron traded in a narrow range with modest post-earnings moves. Interestingly, the company's more pronounced gains occurred between earnings cycles rather than immediately after announcing financial results.

These trends suggest that buying Micron stock right before an earnings event has not historically been the most optimal way to capture upside.

Is Micron stock overvalued?

Even after its parabolic move, I think Micron still trades at a reasonable valuation based on its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple. Given the company's leadership in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and DRAM chips, Micron's revenue and earnings trajectory should continue to accelerate amid unprecedented infrastructure demand from AI hyperscalers.

Although the recent rally prices in a good deal of optimism, I do not think Micron's valuation has stretched excessively. In my eyes -- and those of several analysts on Wall Street -- this leaves room for continued growth if Micron's upcoming results and forward guidance are strong.

Always remember that timing the market is not a winning strategy

Attempting to time an earnings beat is not a sustainable strategy for everyday investors. Stocks can move higher or lower on earnings news regardless of historical momentum.

Instead of trying to catch Micron's exact pre-earnings wave, the more reliable approach is to use dollar-cost averaging over a long-term horizon. For growth stocks like Micron, employing this discipline historically rewards patience far more than short-term timing.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

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Adam Spatacco has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.