Should You Buy McDonald's Stock Before Aug. 4?

Key Points

McDonald's stock has declined more than 11% in 2026.

The fast food franchise is on the verge of becoming a Dividend King as it nears 50 years of consecutive dividend increases.

10 stocks we like better than McDonald's ›

Investors would love to see a hot, fresh serving of growth from McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) next week, when the global fast-food franchise reports second-quarter earnings. What they're more likely to get is a lukewarm delivery of the status quo. So, should you buy the stock before Aug. 4?

McDonald's is down more than 12% year to date. The restaurant chain has struggled to find anything more than tepid growth. In the first quarter of 2026, global comparable sales increased just 3.8%. Moreover, McDonald's management expects a "meaningful deceleration" in the second quarter, largely driven by last year's Minecraft Happy Meal promotion that brought in unusually high foot traffic and sales.

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The stock reflects that lack of enthusiasm, with shares trading near a 52-week low. Still, McDonald's is a reasonable buy for long-term investors. The company has a resilient franchise model with more than 44,000 locations across more than 100 countries.

With the stock down as much as it is, it also looks relatively inexpensive right now. The stock's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is around 21, and McDonald's continues to pay a strong and growing dividend. Currently, McDonald's provides shareholders a quarterly payout of $1.86 per share.

McDonald's is on the verge of becoming a Dividend King, which is a company that has raised dividends for 50 consecutive years. The hamburger-and-fries American staple has raised its dividend for 49 years now and could hit the shareholder milestone at the end of 2026.

McDonald's is still a buy, but I'm not sure there is any urgency to purchase ahead of earnings on Aug. 4. If the company does see a decline in sales, the stock may dip further in the near term. McDonald's is well suited for investors looking to add decent income to their portfolios at a cheap price. For those focused on growth, there are plenty of other alternatives in the consumer discretionary space.

Should you buy stock in McDonald's right now?

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Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $320 calls on McDonald's and short January 2028 $340 calls on McDonald's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.