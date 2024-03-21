Should You Buy McDonald's Stock at Less Than $300?

Investors are looking at a potentially tasty deal with McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) right now. The fast-food leader's stock has underperformed the market through the rally over the past year, even trailing rivals like Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) in the process. Shares have risen just 4% in that time compared to a 32% spike in the S&P 500.

The chain's stock is trading below the all-time highs it set in early 2024 of roughly $300 per share. But is it worth buying right now? Let's dive right in.

Slowing growth

Sluggish growth is the main reason the stock has underperformed lately. Sure, Mickey D's comparable-store sales (comps) were up 9% in the full 2023 fiscal year, which was better than most investors had hoped for at the start of the year. But the most recent results haven't been great.

Comps were up just 4% in the core U.S. market in the fourth quarter compared to Chipotle's 8% boost. McDonald's is seeing weaker demand in some areas as consumers look to save cash. Customer traffic fell this past quarter, helping convince Wall Street that there's a wider slowdown ahead.

The chain's comments echoed those of other consumer-facing companies like PepsiCo that suggest the past few years were unusually strong when it comes to sales. It might be time now for the pendulum to swing back the other way.

"We talk about comps getting back to more of that historical range of 3% to 4%," chief financial officer Ian Borden said in a conference call with investors.

It's still earning profits

McDonald's might be facing slowing sales growth, but that doesn't mean investors are bound to see subpar returns from holding the restaurant stock. You'll get exposure to industry-leading profit margins, for one.

Unlike Chipotle, McDonald's gets significant earnings from things like franchise fees, royalties, and rent payments. That approach is one key reason the chain has a nearly 50% operating profit margin compared to Chipotle's near-17%.

Yet that margin isn't stuck in one place, as you might expect to see from a mature business -- one that has been selling its core Big Mac sandwich for over 50 years.

Despite that established position, McDonald's has been able to increase its core profitability over the past decade through the combination of cost cuts and steadily improving market share. Operating profit recently crossed a blazing 46% of sales, a record for this highly efficient business.

Management hopes to push that level closer to 50% of sales over time, even through a potentially volatile period ahead. "We remain confident in the resilience of our business amid macro challenges that will persist in 2024," CEO Chris Kempczinski said in an early February press release.

Priced to move

Those challenges, which will mainly show up in slower sales trends, have made McDonald's stock a bit cheaper. Shares are valued at 8 times annual revenue, down from a price-to-sales ratio of 9 in mid-2023. Chipotle is priced at about the same premium, indicating investors are willing to pay more for growth right now than for earnings.

If you're a fan of brand strength, steady growth, and dividend income, then McDonald's could fit well in your portfolio after shares declined in recent months. Its sales slowdown shouldn't get in the way of market share gains, and annual earnings are likely to climb in the years to come as profitability expands.

So consider putting this stock near the top of your watch list, as a stellar performer that's fallen out of Wall Street's favor in the past year.

Should you invest $1,000 in McDonald's right now?

Before you buy stock in McDonald's, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and McDonald's wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 21, 2024

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill and McDonald's. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.