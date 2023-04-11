Should You Buy Lululemon (LULU) After Golden Cross?

Lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, LULU's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

Over the past four weeks, LULU has gained 24.1%. The company currently sits at a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank, also indicating that the stock could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account LULU's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 9 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch LULU for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

