Should You Buy Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Louisiana-Pacific's shares on or after the 17th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 1st of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.22 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.88 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Louisiana-Pacific has a trailing yield of approximately 1.4% on its current stock price of $61.05. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Louisiana-Pacific paid out just 5.2% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 5.7% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

NYSE:LPX Historic Dividend August 13th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Louisiana-Pacific has grown its earnings rapidly, up 77% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Louisiana-Pacific looks like a promising growth company.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Louisiana-Pacific has delivered 14% dividend growth per year on average over the past four years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Is Louisiana-Pacific an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Louisiana-Pacific has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Louisiana-Pacific looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Louisiana-Pacific for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Louisiana-Pacific and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

