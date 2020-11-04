Should You Buy Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. You can purchase shares before the 9th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 25th of November.

Landmark Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.80 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Landmark Bancorp has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current share price of $24.35. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Landmark Bancorp paid out just 21% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGM:LARK Historic Dividend November 4th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Landmark Bancorp's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Landmark Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.5% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Landmark Bancorp is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Landmark Bancorp? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, Landmark Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

Curious about whether Landmark Bancorp has been able to consistently generate growth? Here's a chart of its historical revenue and earnings growth.

