Should You Buy KROS After Q1 Miss and Takeda Deal Reset?

Keros Therapeutics KROS posted a messy first-quarter 2026 print, with a wider-than-expected loss and a steep revenue decline. The headline numbers look worse than the underlying operating reality because Keros is still pre-commercial and its revenue is largely partner-driven.

The setup has now shifted again after the Takeda reset. Investors are weighing a longer cash runway and a leaner expense base against the volatility that comes with milestone-style economics.

KROS Q1 2026 Print Shows the Core Volatility

Keros reported a first-quarter 2026 loss of $1.21 per share, wider than the consensus expectation for a loss of 92 cents. The year-ago quarter included earnings of $3.62 per share, which reflected a very different revenue mix.

Revenue fell to $0.4 million, down 99.8% year over year and below the $4 million consensus estimate. Importantly, the quarter reflected only service and other revenue, primarily from transition services under the Takeda arrangement, with no license revenue recognized.

That mismatch between operating activity and revenue recognition is the key point. With no marketed products and no product sales to date, quarterly comparisons can swing sharply based on partner timing rather than unit demand or a growing commercial base.

Keros Revenue Mix Explains Why the Top Line Swings

In 2025, total revenue was $244.1 million versus $3.6 million in 2024. The increase was driven primarily by licensing and transition services tied to the elritercept partnership.

License revenue totaled $205.4 million in 2025, reflecting recognition of a $200 million upfront payment and a $10 million development milestone under the Takeda license. Service and other revenue were $38.7 million, largely from transition services associated with clinical and manufacturing support.

With that mix, quarter-to-quarter results are not built on repeatable product demand. Instead, comparisons are shaped by whether license revenue is recognized in a given period, which can make “beats” and “misses” less informative than they look at first glance.

KROS and Takeda Shift Spend Off the Income Statement

Keros granted Takeda exclusive rights to elritercept outside mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, effective January 16, 2025. The arrangement includes reimbursed transition services and a reshaped economic profile that can reduce internal spending while retaining milestone and royalty optionality.

The cost impact showed up clearly in first-quarter 2026. Research and development expenses were $16.1 million, down 67% year over year, primarily due to the transition of elritercept development responsibilities and expenses to Takeda and corporate restructuring. General and administrative expense declined modestly to $10.1 million, helped by lower compensation costs tied to restructuring.

For investors, this is best framed as burn-rate and dilution-risk math, not as guaranteed future economics. Offloading development spend can extend the runway and reduce financing pressure, but it does not remove the uncertainty around when partner payments arrive.

Keros’ Milestones and Royalties Provide Upside With Uncertainty

Under the Takeda license, Keros is eligible for additional development, commercial, and sales milestones totaling up to $1.1 billion, plus tiered royalties described as low double-digits to high teens on net sales, subject to customary reductions. In the Hansoh territory (mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau), Keros remains eligible for future development and sales milestones and similar tiered royalties.

The opportunity is real because the structure preserves upside if elritercept progresses and reaches the market. A phase III study in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes is underway, and Takeda is preparing additional phase III activity in myelofibrosis-related anemia.

Still, milestone cadence is uncertain by nature. Without a repeatable revenue engine today, results can remain volatile, and valuation support can be harder to sustain in quiet quarters.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Keros Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

KROS Cash Runway Extends Into 1H 2028

Keros ended first-quarter 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $281.5 million, down modestly from $287.4 million at year-end 2025. Management expects this cash position to fund operations into the first half of 2028.

That runway matters because it can reduce the financing overhang that often weighs on pre-commercial biotechnology names. A longer runway also gives management room to execute through key clinical milestones without being forced into unfavorable capital raises.

The investment debate, then, becomes less about near-term solvency and more about whether the company can translate its streamlined cost structure into timely progress on its lead wholly owned program, rinvatercept.

Keros Capital Return Adds a Different Kind of Signal

Keros completed a $194.4 million tender offer, repurchasing 10.95 million shares at $17.75 per share as part of a $375 million capital return program. The buyback represented roughly 35.9% of outstanding common stock.

That scale of repurchase is unusual for a clinical-stage company and reads as a deliberate capital allocation statement. It can also tighten the share count ahead of future catalysts, which may matter if clinical data and partnership milestones improve sentiment.

At the same time, Keros remains pre-commercial with no product sales to date. Capital returns do not eliminate development risk, and future spending can rise as clinical programs expand.

KROS Valuation Framing and What a Neutral View Implies

On valuation, the shares trade at 0.78x trailing 12-month book value per share, below the cited sub-industry and sector comparisons. The stated price target framework applies 0.97x trailing 12-month book value per share.

The Neutral view implies an expectation for performance that tracks the broader market until catalysts add clarity. In practice, that means the stock may need tangible clinical progress or more dependable partner-linked revenue timing before investors assign a higher multiple.

Competitive context also reinforces the bar for proof in Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT has an established franchise, including Elevidys, while PTC Therapeutics PTCT markets Emflaza. Their presence highlights both the size of the opportunity and the importance of differentiation for new entrants.

Keros Decision Checklist for Investors Right Now

For investors making a decision today, the underwriting hinges on three pillars tied to execution and financial discipline. First is the rinvatercept timeline, with a phase II study in Duchenne muscular dystrophy planned to begin in the third quarter of 2026 and initial data expected in the first half of 2027, plus regulatory engagement in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis planned for the second half of 2026.

Second is the durability of partner-driven revenue and services, recognizing that quarter-to-quarter results can be shaped by milestone recognition rather than operating momentum.

Third is cash discipline in a leaner structure following the Takeda handoff, where lower internal research and development spend and a longer runway can reduce dilution risk, but do not remove the uncertainty embedded in milestone-based economics.

KROS Zacks Rank

Keros currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.