Should You Buy KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase KLA's shares before the 12th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$1.30 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$4.20 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, KLA has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current stock price of $387.68. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether KLA's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. KLA paid out just 19% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 21% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

NasdaqGS:KLAC Historic Dividend August 9th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see KLA's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 32% per annum for the past five years. KLA looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. KLA has delivered 12% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid KLA? We love that KLA is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about KLA, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks KLA is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for KLA (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

