Should You Buy Kinross Gold Stock After a 36% Rally in 6 Months?

Kinross Gold Corporation’s KGC shares have gained 36.1% over the past six months, thanks to an unprecedented rally in gold prices and its solid earnings performance, buoyed by higher realized prices. KGC has outperformed the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s growth of 34.7% and the S&P 500’s rise of 1.3%. Its gold mining peers, Barrick Mining Corporation B, Newmont Corporation NEM and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, have rallied 43.6%, 39.2% and 35.4%, respectively, over the same period.

KGC’s 6-month Price Performance

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Technical indicators show that KGC has been trading above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) since March 6, 2024. It slipped below its 50-day SMA on March 5, 2026, amid a retreat in gold prices on inflation concerns triggered by the ongoing Middle East war. Nevertheless, the 50-day SMA continues to read higher than the 200-day SMA, indicating a bullish trend.

Kinross Trades Below 50-Day SMA

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Let’s take a look at KGC’s fundamentals to better analyze how to play the stock.

Key Development Projects to Boost KGC’s Growth

Kinross has a strong production profile and boasts a promising pipeline of exploration and development projects. Its key development projects and exploration programs remain on track. These projects are expected to boost production and cash flow, and deliver significant value. The successful execution of these projects will position the company for a new wave of low-cost, long-life production.



KGC, in January 2026, said that it is progressing with the construction of three organic growth projects to expand its U.S. portfolio. This is aimed at extending mine life and cost optimization. The projects are Round Mountain Phase X and Bald Mountain Redbird 2 in Nevada, and the Kettle River–Curlew project in Washington.



Together, these projects are expected to contribute significantly to Kinross’ U.S. production profile and add a strong value proposition with a combined Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 59% and a combined incremental post-tax Net Present Value (NPV) of $4.3 billion. These projects are expected to contribute 3 million ounces of life-of-mine production to KGC’s portfolio, adding grades and mine lives. Kinross Gold is planning to self-fund three growth projects entirely from operating cash flows, reflecting its disciplined strategy.



Tasiast and Paracatu, the company’s two biggest assets, remain the key contributors to cash flow generation and production. Tasiast is the highest-margin asset within its portfolio, with a consistently strong performance. Paracatu continues to deliver a solid performance, with fourth-quarter 2025 production rising 25% year over year on higher grades. La Coipa also saw a strong fourth quarter on increased mill throughput. KGC also completed the commissioning of its Manh Choh project and commenced production during the third quarter of 2024, leading to a substantial increase in higher-grade production at the Fort Knox operation.

Kinross’ Robust Financial Health Bodes Well

KGC has strong liquidity of $3.5 billion and generates substantial cash flows, which allows it to finance its development projects, pay down debt and drive shareholder value. Kinross reactivated its share buyback program in April 2025. It completed a $600 million share repurchase program as of Dec. 31, 2025. KGC generated a record free cash flow of roughly $2.5 billion last year. It returned $752.4 million to its shareholders through dividends and buybacks in 2025, ending the year with about $1 billion in net cash.



In 2025, the company repaid $700 million of debt. With $1.7 billion in available credit (as of Dec. 31, 2025) and no debt maturities until 2033, Kinross is well-positioned to support growth while strengthening its balance sheet and delivering shareholder value.



KGC’s board has approved a 14% increase to its quarterly dividend, amounting to 16 cents per share on an annualized basis. Kinross is targeting to return 40% of its free cash flow through share buybacks and dividends in 2026. KGC offers a dividend yield of 0.5% at the current stock price. It has a payout ratio of 8%.

Favorable Gold Prices to Drive KGC’s Margins and Cash Flow

Elevated gold prices should boost KGC’s profitability and drive cash flow generation. Gold prices shot up to record highs in 2025, ending the year with a 65% gain, largely attributable to aggressive trade policies, including sweeping new import tariffs announced by President Donald Trump that intensified global trade tensions and heightened investor anxiety. Also, central banks worldwide accumulated gold reserves, led by risks arising from Trump’s policies. The rally was further supported by the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts and expectations of additional easing amid signs of U.S. economic softening and labor market concerns.



Gold entered 2026 with strong momentum. Heightened geopolitical strains, a weaker U.S. dollar and concerns over the independence of the Federal Reserve pushed bullion to record highs, with prices climbing to nearly $5,600 per ounce in late January. The rally was followed by a brief pullback to below $4,900 per ounce due to aggressive profit-taking and a rebound in the U.S. dollar. However, bargain hunting after the sharp selloff lifted prices back above $5,000 per ounce.



Gold strengthened earlier this month again, surging past $5,400 per ounce on March 2, as safe-haven demand spiked following joint U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran, which significantly escalated tensions. Bullion prices have since retreated from those levels amid a stronger U.S. dollar and fading expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts due to inflation concerns tied to rising oil prices, with gold currently hovering near $5,000 per ounce.



Sustained central-bank purchases, safe-haven demand tied to prevailing geopolitical tensions due to the war in the Middle East and broader macroeconomic uncertainties are likely to continue to support gold prices.

Higher Production Costs a Drag on KGC’s Margins

Kinross is exposed to headwinds from higher production costs. It saw fourth-quarter attributable all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,825 per ounce, marking a 21% increase from the year-ago quarter and a rise from $1,622 in the prior quarter. For full-year 2025, Kinross’ AISC was $1,571, up from $1,388 in 2024. Kinross expects AISC to be $1,730 per ounce (+/-5%) in 2026, indicating a year-over-year increase partly due to inflationary impacts.

KGC’s Earnings Estimates Northbound

Earnings estimates for KGC have been rising over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 has been revised upward over the same time frame.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $2.76, suggesting year-over-year growth of 50%. Earnings are also expected to register roughly 0.7% growth in 2027.

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A Look at Kinross Stock’s Valuation

Kinross Gold is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 11.06, a roughly 7.7% discount to the peer group average of 11.99X. KGC is trading at a discount to Barrick Mining, Newmont and Agnico Eagle. Kinross Gold and Barrick Mining have a Value Score of B each. Newmont has a Value Score of C, while Agnico Eagle carries a Value Score of D.

KGC’s P/E F12M Vs. Industry, B, NEM & AEM

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Final Thoughts: Hold Onto KGC Shares

KGC has a strong pipeline of development projects and solid financial health. Rising earnings estimates and attractive valuation are the other positives. Kinross continues to demonstrate strong financial performance and remains committed to driving shareholder returns. The company is generating solid free cash flow and deleveraging rapidly, benefiting from a favorable gold price environment. However, its higher production costs warrant caution. Retaining this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock will be prudent for investors who already own it.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.