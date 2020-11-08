Should You Buy Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 13th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 2nd of December.

Kemper's next dividend payment will be US$0.30 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.20 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Kemper has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $64.83. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Kemper has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Kemper has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 18% of its income after tax.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:KMPR Historic Dividend November 8th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Kemper has grown its earnings rapidly, up 26% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Kemper has delivered an average of 3.2% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Kemper is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Kemper for the upcoming dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, Kemper looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

While it's tempting to invest in Kemper for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Kemper (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

