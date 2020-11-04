Should You Buy Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 9th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 25th of November.

Investors Bancorp's upcoming dividend is US$0.12 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.48 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Investors Bancorp has a trailing yield of 5.5% on the current share price of $8.71. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Investors Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Investors Bancorp paid out 59% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:ISBC Historic Dividend November 4th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Investors Bancorp's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past eight years, Investors Bancorp has increased its dividend at approximately 25% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Investors Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are growing at an attractive rate, and Investors Bancorp is paying out a bit over half its profits. In summary, Investors Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Investors Bancorp has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Investors Bancorp you should know about.

