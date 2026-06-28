Should You Buy Intel Stock After Its Massive AI Rally?

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) could become a serious AI infrastructure turnaround if Intel Foundry becomes a credible alternative to TSMC. Reported interest from major AI players makes the story far more compelling, but the stock now depends on execution, customer wins, manufacturing quality, and valuation expectations that have risen fast.

Stock prices used were the market prices of June 19, 2026. The video was published on June 27, 2026.

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Rick Orford has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Rick Orford is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.