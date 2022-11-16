Should You Buy Independent Bank (IBCP) After Golden Cross?

From a technical perspective, Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. IBCP's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

IBCP has rallied 19.4% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates IBCP could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account IBCP's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 1 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimates and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on IBCP for more gains in the near future.

