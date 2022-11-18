Should You Buy Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) After Golden Cross?

After reaching an important support level, Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. INDB recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

Shares of INDB have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 6.2%. Plus, the company is currently a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that INDB could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at INDB's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 1 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on INDB for more gains in the near future.

