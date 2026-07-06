Should You Buy Imperial Oil Stock After Its Strong Outperformance?

Over the past six months, Imperial Oil Limited IMO has outperformed the broader oil and energy sector (ZS12M). IMO’s shares have gained 29.7%, compared with a 14.7% increase for the broader oil and energy sector during the same period. This stronger share price performance highlights investors' confidence in Imperial Oil's resilient business model, disciplined capital allocation and solid operational execution despite volatility across the energy market.



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Imperial Oil is one of Canada's largest integrated energy companies, with operations spanning the entire hydrocarbon value chain, including oil sands production, conventional upstream assets, petroleum refining and fuel marketing. Its integrated business model helps balance earnings across commodity price cycles, as stronger downstream margins can offset weaker upstream realizations. The company plays a vital role in Canada's energy sector by supplying crude oil, refined petroleum products and petrochemicals while supporting domestic energy security, generating strong cash flows and delivering consistent shareholder returns through disciplined capital allocation.

Imperial Oil's strong outperformance has put the stock in the spotlight. But beyond the recent rally, what is driving the company's long-term investment appeal?

Why Imperial Oil Remains Well Positioned for Growth

Strong Long-Term Production Growth Strategy: IMO has outlined a clear plan to increase production while lowering unit cash costs through expansion projects at Kearl and Cold Lake. The company expects upstream production in the range of 441,000-460,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, supported by reliability improvements, higher recovery rates and technology-driven projects. This disciplined growth strategy strengthens future cash flow visibility while maximizing returns from existing assets rather than relying on expensive acquisitions.

Technology Investments Are Reducing Costs: IMO continues to improve profitability by deploying advanced production technologies across its oil sands operations. The company highlighted the success of solvent-assisted production at Cold Lake and ongoing investments in Enhanced Bitumen Recovery Technology, which can unlock additional low-cost production over time. These innovations improve recovery rates, reduce operating costs and enhance project economics, strengthening the company's competitive advantage during different commodity price environments.

Integrated Business Model Supports Stable Earnings: IMO benefits from a fully integrated business model that combines upstream production with refining, marketing and chemicals operations. This diversified structure helps offset weakness in one segment with strength in another. During periods of lower crude prices, refining operations can provide stability, while stronger oil markets boost upstream profitability. Such a balance reduces earnings volatility and supports consistent cash generation across commodity cycles.

High-Quality Oil Sands Assets Provide Long Reserve Life: IMO owns some of Canada's most attractive oil sands assets, including Kearl, Cold Lake and its interest in Syncrude. These long-life assets require relatively limited exploration spending compared with conventional oil projects and provide decades of production visibility. Continuous optimization initiatives are expected to improve reliability and efficiency, supporting sustainable production growth and stronger long-term profitability.

Downstream Investments Enhance Margin Potential: IMO continues investing in refinery modernization, logistics infrastructure and feedstock flexibility to improve downstream profitability. The company also highlighted strong contributions from its renewable diesel facility at Strathcona, which captured attractive market value compared with imported alternatives. These investments should strengthen refining margins, improve operational resilience and support higher earnings across varying market conditions.

Clear Focus on Cash Flow Growth: IMO's long-term strategy centers on increasing production, lowering unit cash costs and maximizing returns from existing assets rather than pursuing aggressive acquisitions. Management believes this disciplined approach will structurally improve cash flow generation over time while maintaining capital discipline. Such a strategy enhances the company's ability to sustain dividend growth, invest in future projects and navigate commodity price cycles effectively.

Upward Estimate Revisions Reflect Growing Analyst Confidence: A positive factor supporting Imperial Oil is the steady improvement in earnings expectations. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's earnings per share has increased 3.82% for 2026 and 4.58% for 2027. These upward revisions indicate growing analyst confidence in Imperial Oil's ability to deliver stronger earnings, supported by its disciplined capital allocation, operational efficiency and long-term cash flow growth strategy.



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Final Verdict for IMO Stock

Imperial Oil continues to strengthen its long-term investment case through disciplined capital allocation, technology-driven cost reductions and a fully integrated business model that supports resilient earnings across commodity cycles. Its high-quality oil sands assets, strategic downstream investments and focus on cash flow growth position the company for sustainable profitability while enhancing operational efficiency and financial flexibility.

Moreover, recent upward earnings estimate revisions reflect growing analyst confidence in the company's long-term prospects. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock represents an attractive choice for investors seeking exposure to the oil and gas sector, given its integrated business model, high-quality asset base, technology-driven operational improvements and improving earnings outlook.

Other Key Picks

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some other top-ranked stocks like ARKO Petroleum Corp. APC, Paramount Resources PRMRF and Cenovus Energy CVE, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ARKO Petroleum is valued at $233.68 million. It is a fuel distribution company that distributes motor fuel through wholesale, fleet fueling and fuel supply operations, serving customers across more than 30 U.S. states. ARKO Petroleum stock has delivered an approximately 5.9% return over the past year.

Paramount Resources is valued at $2.79 billion. It is a Canadian energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. Paramount Resources stock has delivered an 18.2% total return over the past year.

Cenovus Energy is valued at $45.86 billion. It is a Canadian integrated energy company engaged in the production of crude oil and natural gas, as well as refining, upgrading and marketing petroleum products, operating across Canada, the United States and the Asia-Pacific region. Cenovus Energy stock has delivered a 75.6% total return over the past year.

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Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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