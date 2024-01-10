Should You Buy Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) After Golden Cross?

From a technical perspective, Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. IMCR's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

IMCR has rallied 19.1% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates IMCR could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at IMCR's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 2 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting IMCR on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.

